Dibrugarh: IHCL Expands Footprint; To Establish Ginger Hotel

DIBRUGARH: In a significant boost to Assam tourism, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced the signing of its first hotel in Dibrugarh under the famous Ginger brand.
The hotel happens to be a Greenfield project set to be established on a fully fitted lease.
It's design will center around the brand's lean luxurious architecture and service philosophy of offering a vibrant, contemporary, and seamless hospitality experience to its guests.
Suma Venkatesh, executive vice-president, Real Estate and Development, IHCL, while speaking on the occasion, said that this signing is in line with IHCL's strong commitment to Northeast India where the company's footprint has been rapidly expanded.
He added that Dibrugarh, an industrial city in Assam, is an important centre for tea trading and serves as a gateway to prominent tourist destinations in the region.
Venkatesh expressed his delightfulness in partnering with Vela Hotel & Resort LLP for the establishment of this Ginger hotel.
The 77-key hotel is strategically located on KC Gogoi Path right in the heart of the city. It is situated close to the Dibrugarh Airport and important tourist spots are also not far away from it.
This marvelous hotel will also house Qmin, the signature all-day diner serving a sumptuous array of global and local favourites. It will also boost a state-of-the-art fitness centre and meeting rooms, among others.
Vela Hotel & Resort LLP's Vedanta Baruah expressed his excitment to be associated with India's leading hospitality company and said that this will be the first Ginger hotel in Dibrugarh.
IHCL will have as many as six hotels in Assam with the addition of this hotel and four are under development.
Notably, Vedanta Baruah has been at the forefront of the Insurance and Reinsurance Broking Industry for more than two decades.
He happens to be a shareholder and CEO of BMS Masaood based in the UAE, a global Insurance and Reinsurance broking company headquartered in London.
Meanwhile, Dibrugarh, referred to as the 'Tea City of India', is a major centre for tea traders with its sprawling tea estates. It is home to Dibru Saikhowa National Park, one of the world's 19 biodiversity hotspots.