Dibrugarh: IHCL Expands Footprint; To Establish Ginger Hotel

DIBRUGARH: In a significant boost to Assam tourism, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced the signing of its first hotel in Dibrugarh under the famous Ginger brand.

The hotel happens to be a Greenfield project set to be established on a fully fitted lease.

It's design will center around the brand's lean luxurious architecture and service philosophy of offering a vibrant, contemporary, and seamless hospitality experience to its guests.