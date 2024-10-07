Dibrugarh’s Jhalukpara Durga Puja Pandal Set To Dazzle Spectators With Unique Theme

DIBRUGARH: The Jhalukpara Sarbajanin Durga Puja in Dibrugarh district of Assam is gearing up to dazzle pandal hoppers with its unique charm.

'Environment' has been set as the theme for this year and nature lovers will be mesmerized when they enter this peculiar pandal.

The Jhalukpara Durga Puja has stepped into its 67th year of existence with the organizers leaving no stones unturned to make it one of the major attractions in the entire Dibrugarh town and leave a lasting memory in people's minds.

Every year, the pandal draws massive crowds with its aesthetic decoration. As the countdown for this year's Durga Puja begins, the organisers and artisans are working tirelessly to give the final touches.