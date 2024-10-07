Assam CM Distributes 385 Appointment Letters In Major Recruitment Drive

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 385 successful candidates in a grand recruitment ceremony held at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) auditorium.
This high-profile event which was attended by several esteemed dignitaries demonstrated the significant advancements made by Assam in terms of creating employment and enhancing the educational sector.
Of the total appointments, 183 letters were issued under the Directorate of Vocational Education, 81 under the Directorate of Higher Education, 20 lecturer positions were filled in the State Education Research and Training Council while 101 appointments were made under the Health and Family Welfare Department.
CM Sarma exuded pride as he claimed that the state government has already surpassed its ambitious target of providing 1 lakh jobs, with a total of 1,25,030 recruitments made to date.
He also acknowledged the past challenges in recruiting engineering faculty, disclosing that efforts to rectify the situation is underway and informing that 136 engineering lecturers would soon be appointed.
He further revealed that the recruitment process for 35,000 more positions is currently underway across various departments.
