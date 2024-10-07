Assam CM Distributes 385 Appointment Letters In Major Recruitment Drive

CM Sarma exuded pride as he claimed that the state government has already surpassed its ambitious target of providing 1 lakh jobs, with a total of 1,25,030 recruitments made to date.

He also acknowledged the past challenges in recruiting engineering faculty, disclosing that efforts to rectify the situation is underway and informing that 136 engineering lecturers would soon be appointed.

He further revealed that the recruitment process for 35,000 more positions is currently underway across various departments.

