1st Battalion of SSB, Sonapur holds stress management awareness programme in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a stress management awareness programme for its personnel at the battalion headquarters on Monday.

Held under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik in association with the Siddheshwar Swamiji Trust, Rajasthan, the programme focused on techniques to manage stress arising from daily life and official duties.

Representatives of the trust shared suggestions on positive thinking, maintaining mental balance and self-confidence, and improving work efficiency. The programme aimed to promote mental health and overall well-being among the personnel, a press release said.