SSB Hosts Vigilance Awareness Rally in Sonapur Promoting Transparency

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised awareness activities at its headquarters in Sonapur and E, F and G Companies on Sunday as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026.

Under the guidance of Battalion Commandant Sunil Kaushik, the unit organised a roadshow rally on the theme "Probity for Prosperity". Participants displayed posters and distributed pamphlets to spread awareness, while banners and posters were put up at prominent locations.

The battalion and its companies also shared vigilance awareness messages on social media to promote honesty, transparency and a corruption-free society, a press release said.

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