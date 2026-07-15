1st Battalion of SSB, Sonapur organises ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ Programme in Hojai

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme at its E Company area in Hojai on Tuesday to promote girl child education, gender equality and empowerment.

The programme, held under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik, was attended by officers, personnel, local women, school students and villagers.

Participants discussed girls’ rights, the importance of education and women’s empowerment. Street plays, speeches and an oath-taking ceremony were also organised, while girls present at the event were encouraged.

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