1st Battalion SSB Marks Diwali with Puja and Cultural Festivities in Sonapur

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, celebrated Diwali with a special puja and cultural programme at its temple premises on Sunday.

Organised for members of the Sandiksha family under the guidance of its president, Vaishali Kaushik, and the supervision of Battalion Commandant Sunil Kaushik, the programme included prayers for the well-being of officers, personnel and their families.

Children presented dance performances and musical and cultural programmes. Members of the Sandiksha family and battalion personnel also took part in the celebrations, while traditional lamps illuminated the temple premises, a press release said.

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