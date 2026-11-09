Guwahati: Man caught stealing diesel from parked tanker in Mathgharia

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was caught red-handed by local residents while allegedly stealing diesel from a parked tanker at Mathgharia in Guwahati on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Marketing Road. The accused, identified as Rupesh Sah, was allegedly siphoning diesel from the tanker when residents caught him. Three plastic drums containing around 60 litres of diesel were recovered from his possession. In connection with the incident, Pranjal Ray lodged an FIR at Noonmati Police Station on November 8. Based on the complaint, police registered Case No. 196/2026 and launched an investigation. ASI Gobinda Patgiri has been assigned to investigate the case. Police are continuing their probe into the alleged diesel theft.

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