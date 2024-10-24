‘238 dengue cases reported in Kamrup (Metro) this season’

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The number of dengue cases in Guwahati are rising, indicating that the city is once again experiencing an outbreak. Residents are becoming increasingly worried as dengue infections, especially in certain areas, have surged at an alarming rate.

According to Health service source, “A total of 238 dengue cases reported in Kamrup Metro but no confirm death numbers.” Gitanagar and Bhaskar Nagar area are listed as the high dengue prone area. But is now under control.

According to GMCH Superintendent, Dr Abhijit Sarma , the number of dengue cases in Guwahati has significantly decreased this year compared to the previous year. In 2023-24, the hospital registered 170 dengue cases, whereas this year, only 83 cases have been reported so far. Also there are many cases from nearby area being admitted to GMCH for treatment. The breakdown of cases revealed that out of the 83 reported cases, 66 patients have been discharged, 7 left against medical advice, and unfortunately, 3 fatalities have been recorded. The GMCH official attributed this decline to increased awareness and efforts to maintain cleanliness, emphasizing that dengue is a seasonal outbreak. To prevent the spread of dengue, residents are advised to maintain cleanliness, implement fogging, and follow basic prevention guidelines.

