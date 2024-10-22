Assam: Bhangagarh Sub-Inspector Archana Devi Passes Away at GMCH

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sub-Inspector (SI) Archana Devi of the Bhangagarh Police was pronounced dead at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Monday, after fighting life-threatening injuries from a serious car accident. According to reports, Archana Devi went into cardiac arrest at 11:45am and despite receiving CPR and attempts at resuscitation, she was pronounced dead at 12:45pm.

A devastating accident occurred in Sonapur on the night of October 8, leaving Sub-Inspector Archana Devi (28), of the Bhangagarh police station critically injured after her vehicle collided with a parked truck (AS 01 QC 0472). She was fighting for her life at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and was on ventilation. The accident not only critically injured SI Archana Devi but also left two of her subordinates, constables Biplob Jyoti Gogoi and Ramendra Rabha, with injuries. The police department has been shaken by the incident, and further investigations into the accident are ongoing on.

