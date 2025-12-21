24th ‘voice in violin’ video launched to mark Bhupen Hazarika birth centenary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Commemorating the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, noted academic and musician Dr Satyendra Kumar Choudhury on Friday launched “Aami Oxomiya Nohou Dukhhiya”, marking the 24th milestone in the acclaimed Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Voice in Violin series. Produced by Dr Shobhita Choudhury, the release took place at the Gauhati Press Club. The video was inaugurated by Stuti Patel, Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s sister. On the occasion, the fourth Centenary Mashup from the ongoing Father–Daughter Duo series was also released. The violin–vocal mashup brings together the creative legacy of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Salil Chowdhury, both marking their 100th birth anniversaries in 2025.

