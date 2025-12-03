Bongaigaon Senior Citizen Forum organizes Bhupen Hazarika song competition to honor legacy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon District Senior Citizen Forum organized a Bhupen Hazarika song competition at Prakash Bhawan, Dolaigaon, where senior citizens gathered to celebrate the legendary musician's timeless legacy.

The programme began with tributes to the portraits of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, offered by the Forum's District President Bishnupada Chakraborty, Dolaigaon-Natunpara Branch President Haranidhi Chakraborty and Bongaigaon Town's President Pradip Kumar Bhagabati. The event was formally inaugurated by noted doctor and social worker Dr Sankar Kumar Das. Soon after, local singer Durlav Ray captivated the audience with a song written by Dr Das and once sung by Zubeen Garg.

The entire event was anchored by Niren Das, while Dr Ranjit Kr Das, Reena Kalita, and Pandit Nanda Kishor Choudhury attended as judges.

The competition was held in three categories. In the segment featuring songs written, composed and sung by Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Pradip Kumar Pathak secured the first position, followed by Nandalal Barman in second place, and Jatindra Adhikara in third. In the category of Bhupen Hazarika's songs used in cinema, Dr Rajani Kanta Barman emerged first, while Pradip Kumar Pathak and Nandalal Barman bagged second and third positions respectively. In the final category, which included songs sung by Bhupen Hazarika but written and composed by others, Pradip Kr Pathak took the top spot, with Dr Rajani Kanta Barman finishing second, and Nandalal Barman being placed third.

The event turned into a memorable tribute, bringing together senior citizens in a shared celebration of music, nostalgia, and the enduring influence of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

