STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A total of 291 candidates will contest the Mising and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections scheduled for November 30 after 35 candidates withdrew their nominations.

In the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections, 11 candidates withdrew, leaving 119 in the fray. Dibrugarh recorded the highest number with 50 candidates, followed by Tinsukia (23), Dhemaji (13), Jorhat (12), Lakhimpur (10), Golaghat (7) and Sivasagar (4). In the Mising Autonomous Council elections, 24 candidates withdrew, leaving 172 candidates. The district-wise figures are Dhemaji (57), Lakhimpur (38), Majuli (22), Golaghat (20), Biswanath (6), Sivasagar (6), Sonitpur (4), Dibrugarh (5), Jorhat (8) and Tinsukia (6).

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