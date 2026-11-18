CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP national general secretary Biplab Kumar Deb has stepped up his organisational activities across the State ahead of elections to 21 civic bodies, holding meetings with party workers in several municipal areas.

Over the past few days, Deb has visited several municipal areas and addressed workers' meetings, which reportedly drew a strong response. A Lok Sabha MP, he urged people to vote for the BJP to ensure that the development initiatives undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued without interruption.

Several senior party leaders accompanied him during the tour, including Tapas Maunder, Amit Rakshit, BJP State Mahila Morcha president Papiya Dutta and Chief Whip of the State Assembly Kalyani Saha Roy. In several places, he received welcomes through motorcycle rallies and other programmes.

Addressing party workers, Deb stressed the need for organisational unity and called for the political elimination of the Congress and the CPI(M) from the State.

Deb was among the key BJP leaders involved in strengthening the party's organisation in Tripura ahead of its victory in the 2018 Assembly elections, when it formed the government for the first time in the State. He became Tripura's first BJP Chief Minister but stepped down in May 2022 and was succeeded by Manik Saha.

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