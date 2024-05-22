3 car thieves arrested by West Guwahati Police District

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Special Operations Group from the West Guwahati Police District and a team from the Gorchuk Police Station busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested three people, namely Montu Barman (35 years) and Niren Kalita (35 years) from Ghograpar, as well as Keshab Barman (41 years) of Mukalmuwa from Boragaon. One suspected stolen Maruti Suzuki Alto vehicle and one master key were recovered. Legal action has been initiated against them.

