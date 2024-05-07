Theft in MLA hostel: Thieves break into PSO’s room in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An incident of theft in the MLA hostel located in the city has raised eyebrows among the citizens. Unknown thieves broke into the room of the PSO of Sherman Ali Ahmed, MLA Baghbor on Saturday and made away with valuables from the room.

PSO Anowar Hussain filed an FIR at the Dispur Police Station regarding the matter. It was mentioned that the incident took place when Anowar Hussain and another PSO named Abul Kalam Azad were on official duty. Multiple items were reported missing by the PSO. A magazine, uniform, Rs 16,000 in cash and a credit card were among the items stolen. Dispur Police later arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Also read: Mastermind behind car theft racket arrested in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)