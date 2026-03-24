35-Year BJP Veteran Jayanta Das Files as Independent in Dispur After Ticket Denial

Former senior BJP leader Jayanta Das filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from the Dispur Assembly constituency on Monday — just two days after resigning from a party he had been associated with for 35 years — in a development that adds a fresh layer of complexity to one of Guwahati's most closely watched contests.

Das said he filed his papers with apprehension, alleging that attempts were made to obstruct his candidature ahead of the filing. "I came quietly," he said, adding that he had feared being stopped from reaching the DC's office or having a case filed against him. "Anything could have happened," he said, while asserting he was "not scared."

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