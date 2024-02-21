Assam: Cotton University receives Rs 20 crore grant under PM-USHA

Guwahati: In a major development, Cotton University has been awarded an infrastructure development grant of Rs 20 crores under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA). The digital launch event that took place in Jammu was live streamed at the KBR Auditorium wherein PM Modi launched various development projects. One of the development projects is infrastructure development grants of Rs 3600 crores for 78 universities across India under PM-USHA.

Cotton University is among six universities of North East India to be receiving a grant of Rs. 20 crores. On this momentous occasion, a pre-launch programme was organised in Cotton University prior to the live streaming of the digital launch event. The event was graced by the Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Cotton University, Gulab Chand Kataria.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor underscored the role of higher educational institutions in moulding students into valuable human resources for effectively building the future of India. The Education Minister of Assam, Dr Ranoj Pegu who was present in the event highlighted the Government’s continuous efforts to enhance the State’s educational infrastructure. He stressed that while infrastructure development is crucial, equal emphasis should be placed on the role of teachers in transforming the education system of the State. The programme was also attended by Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof Ramesh Ch Deka who expressed happiness at the development and laid emphasis on the fact that Cotton University will continuously strive for excellence.

Earlier the Registrar of Cotton University, Dr Arindam Garg welcomed all the dignitaries to the event explaining the importance and the details of the projects submitted by the University. The Pro-Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof Ganesh Chandra Wary and Secretary, Dept of Higher Education, Govt of Assam, Narayan Konwar were also present on the occasion. The event was attended by faculty members, staff and students of the varsity, stated a press release.

