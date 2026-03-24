SSB Holds Digital Literacy Drive for Women in Sonapur, Guwahati

The 1st Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a digital literacy awareness campaign in Sonapur, Guwahati on Monday, aimed at equipping women and community members with the skills needed to navigate the digital world safely and confidently.
The programme was held under the guidance of Sandiksha President Vaishali Kaushik and focused on empowering Sandiksha members and women participants by strengthening their understanding of digital tools and online platforms.
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The session covered a broad range of practical digital skills, including basic computer operations, internet usage, digital communication, and online transactions.
A significant portion of the programme was dedicated to cyber security awareness — with participants trained on how to identify online fraud, protect personal data, and adopt safe digital practices in their day-to-day lives.
Addressing the gathering, Sandiksha President Vaishali Kaushik stressed that digital literacy had moved well beyond being a technical skill — it is now a fundamental necessity for accessing education, employment, and government services.
Participants were encouraged to continue building on what they had learned and to share their knowledge within their own communities, extending the reach of the initiative beyond the session itself.
The programme concluded on a positive note, with appreciation certificates distributed to selected Sandiksha members in recognition of their dedicated contributions to Sandiksha Sukriti and related community activities.
Officials said the broader goal of the initiative was to help bridge the digital divide in the region and promote responsible, informed use of technology among women and underserved communities.