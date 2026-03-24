SSB Holds Digital Literacy Drive for Women in Sonapur, Guwahati

The 1st Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a digital literacy awareness campaign in Sonapur, Guwahati on Monday, aimed at equipping women and community members with the skills needed to navigate the digital world safely and confidently.

The programme was held under the guidance of Sandiksha President Vaishali Kaushik and focused on empowering Sandiksha members and women participants by strengthening their understanding of digital tools and online platforms.

Also Read: Assam: Rangia SSB welcomes Shaurya Vandan Cycle Yatra at Udalguri