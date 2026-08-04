5 held as police bust e-rickshaw theft racket in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police dismantled an alleged e-rickshaw theft racket by arresting five persons, including two suspected vehicle thieves and three alleged receivers of stolen property, during a coordinated operation in Guwahati.

The arrested accused were identified as Rinkumoni Ahmed (31) of Beltola and Animesh Barman alias Hun (23) of Belsor, along with Shahidul Islam alias Bhula (28) of Barpeta, Rohidul Islam (21) of Nalbari and Soriful Islam (28) of Nalbari. Police recovered the stolen e-rickshaw bearing registration number AS25ER4410, which had been reported stolen in the case, another stolen e-rickshaw (AS01ER5157), several stolen batteries, an unregistered e-rickshaw and an Activa scooter (AS01EW6086) allegedly used during the commission of the offences. According to police, the accused were allegedly involved in multiple e-rickshaw thefts across Guwahati. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigation is underway.

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