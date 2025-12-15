65th Dalit literacy meet held at Chandmari in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 65th meeting of the Dalit Literacy Meet was held on Saturday at 'Niramay Bhawan' in Chandmari here. The meeting was presided over by the organization's president, Kishori Mohan Pathak.

The proceedings were conducted by the vice-president of the organization and poet Dilip Baruah, who also explained the objectives of the meeting and presented the report of the previous session. The programme began with Manju Gautam rendering a song composed by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva's contemporary Bhattadeva. Thereafter, satirist and State government literary pensioner Dr Pramod Chandra Bhattacharya lit a ceremonial lamp before a portrait of popular singer Zubeen Garg.

The meeting paid tributes to poet Kamalakanta Bhattacharya, Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha and Assam's first martyr Khargeswar Talukdar. A minute's silence was also observed in remembrance of Zubeen Garg, Syed Sadullah, Dipak Sarma, Dr Aavani Mohan Das, Dalimi Baruah and other known and unknown artistes, writers, journalists and thinkers.

