Hojai hosts basic literacy and numeracy learning materials exhibition & competition

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: A district-level exhibition and competition on teaching and learning materials for basic literacy and numeracy was organized at the public auditorium at the District Commissioner’s Office in Srimanta Sankardev Nagar in Hojai on Saturday. The event was spearheaded by Samagra Shiksha Hojai and witnessed enthusiastic participation from eight schools across both education blocks of Hojai district. The purpose of the competition was explained by district coordinator Geetanjali Chetri, who emphasized the importance of innovative teaching aids in improving foundational education. The event was inaugurated by district program officer (Teacher Training) Ashok Gogoi.

Distinguished guests present included district statistical officer Shamshul Hussain and block education officer Baharul Islam of Lanka Education Block. The judging panel featured assistant professor Parismitha Mahanta from Lanka Krishna Barua B.Ed College and assistant professor Rita Rangfarpi from Nagaon B.Ed College. During the award distribution ceremony, assistant commissioner Rubu Bora and school inspector Ranjan Kumar Deka attended as chief guests, acknowledging the efforts of students and educators in promoting quality foundational learning.

