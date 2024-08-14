78th Independence Day: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra’ rally organized in Kamrup Metro

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, a grand procession of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, “Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra,” was organized in collaboration with the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration, Police Administration, and Transport Department, on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan District Commissioner, Sumit Sattawan, flagged off the procession at the Khanapara Veterinary College grounds, urging citizens to follow traffic rules and signals to build an accident-free Assam. The procession route spanned from Khanapara Veterinary College to ISBT via GS Road- crossing Dighali Pukhuri-Maligaon.

The event aimed to promote patriotism and awareness about road safety. Booklets were distributed by the transport department to educate the public on traffic rules and regulations.

