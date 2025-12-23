A Tribute to Justice Virendra Dutt Gyani

The demise of Justice Virendra Dutt Gyani on 9 December 2025, due to age-related ailments, marks the passing of a distinguish jurist whose life embodied dignity, discipline and devotion to constitutional values. He was 89 years old. His death has left a profound void in the judicial fraternity, particularly within the Gauhati High Court, where his legacy remains deeply cherished. Born on 30 July 1936, Justice Gyani was enrolled as an Advocate of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in July 1962, where he distinguished himself in civil and constitutional law through intellectual clarity and balanced advocacy. His elevation as an Additional Judge in 1984 at Madhya Pradesh High Court, followed by confirmation as a Permanent Judge in 1986, reflected a career shaped by scholarship and integrity. In 1994, his transfer to the Gauhati High Court brought to the North-East a jurist whose presence enriched constitutional, service and criminal jurisprudence. He later served as Acting Chief Justice and retired on 29 July 1998. Beyond the Bench, Justice Gyani was a Sanskrit scholar and could cite Sanskrit Shlokas continuously. He was so sharp in memory that he could cite the decisions of Apex Court while dealing with the cases. For young lawyers his advice was to read at least one judgment of the Apex court and to work hard to build career. His relation with bar and bench was very cordial. He was a gifted musician and singer, and a devoted follower of Maa Kamakhya, whom he visited annually. He was warmly felicitated by the Bar Council of North East during its Diamond Jubilee celebrations. His passing has been widely condoled by the Principal Bench and all outlying benches of the Gauhati High Court. Justice Gyani's life reminds us that the finest judges do not merely interpret the law-they ennoble it. Today in connection with the Shraddha Ceremony I pay my homage to his departed soul.

– Subhash Chandra Biswas

