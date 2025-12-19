Piar Ali: A tribute

Piar Ali, our beloved father, lived a life marked by grace and compassion. A philanthropist at heart, he embodied kindness and instilled in us the same spirit of generosity. Born to Lakhinath Sheikh and Deepar Bibi at Lower Mirzapur in Azara of Kamrup (M), he completed his graduation from Pragjyotish College and served as Field Officer in the Agriculture Department under Government of Assam and was posted at Kahikuchi Agriculture Farm. He carried out his duties with sincerity and dedication, earning respect both professionally and personally. His sudden demise has left a void in our hearts that words can never express. Not a day passes without him in our thoughts. His faith in us remains a source of strength, pushing us to become better human beings and to live by the principles he stood for. Though he is no longer with us physically, his presence is felt at every step of our journey. On this solemn occasion of his 12th death anniversary, we pray to Allah for the eternal peace of his soul.

May the Almighty grant him the highest place in Jannah.

Nasrina Sultana and Firdosh Ahmed

Also Read: Darrang pays solemn tribute to Assam Movement Martyrs on Swahid Divas