Gauhati High Court Initiates Plan to Address Long-Standing Case Backlog

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to prioritize disposal of old pending cases, the Gauhati High Court has ordered that a list comprising 30 of the ‘most old pending cases’ should be prepared and placed in the ‘top of the list’ column of the daily cause list. The court also ordered that such a list should be prepared every 3 months.

The issue of prioritizing systematic disposal of long-pending cases in the HC was contained in an order (No. 98), wherein the Administrative Officer (Judicial) / Section in-charges of the respective Judicial Sections have been directed to prepare an immediate list of the 30 (thirty) most old pending matters from each respective case category. It was also stated in the order that such a list should be updated and prepared every 3 (three) months, starting December 2025.

Moreover, the first list so prepared was directed to be mandatorily shared with the Bench Section and the office of the Joint Registrar (Judicial) by December 20, 2025. Subsequent lists so prepared should, however, be shared in the first week of March, June, September and December, the order stated.

To prioritize the listing and disposal of such pending matters from each respective case category, the Administrative Officer (Judicial) / Section in-charges of the respective Judicial Sections have been directed to ensure the regular and consistent listing of all cases that are included in the list of ‘most old pending cases’.

To accord priority to systematic disposal of the ‘most old pending cases’ from each respective case category, as mentioned in the first part of the order, these cases should be listed invariably in the ‘Top of the List’ column of the Daily Cause list; with prior permission of the HC, the order further stated.

With the passing of such an order, the HC has paved the way for early disposal of old pending matters, with 30 of the most old pending cases to be listed at the top of the daily cause list and the list updated on a regular basis.

