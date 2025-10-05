A tribute to Late Nilima Talukdar

Aunt Nilima Talukdar (Maikon Jethi as we called her) breathed her last on 22nd September, 2025 at the age of 89. With her departure our mother’s sister siblings are all gone as she was the last to go. Always positive and progressive minded, Jethi was the ninth among ten siblings. Our grandfather, Late Kaliram Barman was a well known advocate of the pre independence era and a freedom fighter. Being the youngest among all the other siblings, she, along with my mom was great companions in all aspects of life. They had an age difference of only one and a half years, so they were more like good friends then sisters. It was a proof of their attachment or a coincidence that both sisters had their homes alongside the Bharalu River in Guwahati. They used to joke with each other and us too, that they could visit each other’s homes by boat, even if all roads were closed during floods! I have found my mom to often turn to her elder sister if any matter bothered her. While Maa was emotionally sensitive, Jethi was always strong and composed, even during difficult situations. She had been through a lot of tough situations in her life but she never faltered. She took life as it came. She fought back every time life tried to break her down!

Jethi was very pretty too and in fact the prettiest among all her sisters. Her gracefulness and sensibility in every situation has been noticeable. .

I was fortunate to take her along with my mother to visit Kerela (my in-laws place). That was when, actually, I became closer to her. Both Maa and Jethi had a wonderful time with my in-laws, who equally had been great hosts! Jethi was curious about everyone and everything she met there and saw. She was fond of the small mementos, she brought back from the trip. That trip to Kerala of 12 days is one of our (Saju’s, mine and our two children’s) best memories with dear Jethi. My kids enjoyed taking their aitas around their native place.

After the death of her younger sister ie, my mom, she felt very much lonely. Inspite of her own emotional state of losing her beloved small sister, she was still strong enough to comfort us.

Jethi in her later days was a little hard of hearing. She took even this so sporting that a few days before her death, she called me at around 10:30 pm, scolded me for not calling her often and I said, “Jethi tumi kaanere nuxuna je , xeykarone nokoru phone” to which she admitted very sadly… “Ki koriba , burhi hoisu je” and then added jokingly, “Aji, atia kaan khonere bhalke xuna jen paisu . Logge logge moi tumak phone korisu!” She was full of life and whenever I visited her alone or with family, she would make special dishes herself. She used to make delicious pickles and puddings. She used to give a different touch to all dishes that she used to cook, the truly artistic lady that she was.

Her death after a short period of health issues has created a vacuum once more in our family. Her gracefulness, her special qualities as a woman/mother will always inspire and keep her alive in our hearts.

May your soul be at peace, wherever you are!

– Dr Bobita Das Saju

Niece

