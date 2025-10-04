Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Dhubri through street play during Durga Puja

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: On the occasion of Durga Puja, a street play titled ‘Dugga Elo Logote Zubeen Garg’ (Durga Arrived Along with Zubeen Garg) was organized by Krishti, a leading cultural and social organization. The play was written and directed by social worker Sanjib Kundu.

In the play, Poulomi Paul portrayed the role of Goddess Durga. The followers of Zubeen Garg, Mehazabin Arbani, Meha Roy, Ishan Paul, Iqbal Hussain, Deepak Roy, Rupesh Ghosh, Sucheta Paul, and senior actors Shyamal Ghosh and Jay Prakash Majumdar (JP Da), each performed scenes from Zubeen Garg’s life.

Through this play, writer Sanjib Kundu conveyed that while Durga Puja was usually a time of unrestrained joy and celebration, this year it was different. “We couldn’t fully rejoice. Why? Because the beloved son of our state, the pride of every household in Assam, the shining star of Assam, the emperor of music, our Zubeen Da, has journeyed to a land of no return,” Kundu said with a heavy heart.

The performances of Zubeen Garg’s followers were so intense and heartfelt that they brought tears to the eyes of the audience, making them weep silently.

