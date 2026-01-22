Aaranyak organises exposure trip for Pasighat CSMT to Manas and Raimona NPs

GUWAHATI: The Legal and Advocacy Division of Aaranyak organised a three-day exposure visit for members of the Community Surveillance and Monitoring Team (CSMT) from Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, to Manas National Park (NP) and Raimona National Park (NP) in Assam during January 17–19, 2026.

The exposure trip aimed to facilitate cross-learning, strengthen community-based wildlife crime prevention mechanisms, and promote exchange of best practices in conservation and community engagement.

An interactive session was held at the Manas Maozigendri Ecotourism Society (MMES) office at Lawkhi Bazar, where MMES president Mahendra Basumatary briefed the visiting CSMT members on the evolution of MMES, its ongoing ecotourism initiatives, and its role in conservation of Manas National Park.

Maksam Tayeng, chairman of the CSMT, shared insights into the formation, functioning, and achievements of the Pasighat CSMT in safeguarding the D’Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh. The interactive session was facilitated by Dr. Jimmy Borah, Deputy Director, Legal and Advocacy Division, Aaranyak.

The exposure visit also included an interactive session with Aaranyak’s Community and Livelihood Division team, where various livelihood-based interventions for fringe villages of Manas National Park were discussed. The session was led by Detchung Basumatary and focused on community participation, alternative livelihoods, and conservation-linked economic opportunities.

Aaranyak LAD’s Deputy Manager Binita Baruwati, Senior Project Officer Ivy Farheen Hussain and officials Bijeet Baro, Mizing Boro coordinated well at the ground level to make the trip a success. At Raimona National Park, an interactive meeting was organised at the Forest Inspection Bungalow, Central Range, involving forest officials, local villagers, and community representatives.

In addition, a dedicated stakeholders’ meeting was arranged, bringing together representatives from around 15 Eco-Development Committees (EDCs), village heads, and local NGOs, with participation of approximately 40 stakeholders.

The discussions focused on initiating Community Surveillance and Monitoring Teams (CSMTs) in the Raimona landscape to strengthen community-led efforts in preventing wildlife crime.

Maksam Tayeng, Honorary Wildlife Warden and Chairperson, CSMT/EDC, shared experiences from Pasighat, highlighting how the CSMT model has been functioning effectively and citing several on-ground success stories. Aaranyak official Ivy Farheen Hussain presented the conceptual framework of CSMTs, explaining their structure, roles, and operational mechanisms.

The meeting was later attended by Nippon Kumar Baisnab, Assistant Director, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Guwahati Office, who urged villagers and community representatives to actively share credible information with enforcement agencies to help prevent wildlife crime and illegal activities in the landscape.

The exposure trips also included safaris in both Manas and Raimona National Parks, providing participants an opportunity to experience the landscapes firsthand and observe wildlife, further strengthening their understanding of habitat protection and conservation challenges.

As part of the visit, members of the Pasighat CSMT also visited the Mazrabari cluster to gain firsthand exposure to community-led livelihood initiatives. The team interacted with women’s self-help groups engaged in weaving activities using locally available materials. The visit highlighted how women’s groups are being supported through various government schemes to develop sustainable livelihoods, thereby reducing dependence on forest resources and strengthening community stewardship for conservation, stated a press release.

