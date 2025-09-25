AASU demands high-level probe into Zubeen’s death; writes to Assam CM

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Wednesday has written an urgent letter to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding a high-level, impartial and thorough investigation regarding the untimely demise of Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg and has called for strict exemplary punishment for those found guilty.

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon stated that the death of the cultural icon had cast a shadow of grief across the world. They noted that millions of people in Assam bid him farewell with tearful eyes during his last rites. They added that the mystery surrounding his death had deepened the sorrow of the people and stated that an allegation has risen that it was not an accident but a planned conspiracy.

The union declared that Zubeen Garg was an asset of Assam and stressed that, in the absence of his family, it had been the moral as well as national responsibility of the event organisers and others present in Singapore to take care of him. They asserted that negligence in fulfilling this duty had caused the loss of the artist, calling it an unforgivable crime.

The Chief Minister had earlier stated that the investigation had been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). However, AASU pointed out that no accused had yet been questioned and insisted that the inquiry should not be delayed under any circumstances.

AASU further demanded that the organisers of the North East Festival, where Zubeen Garg had to perform along with his manager, team members and every person who had accompanied him, be brought under investigation. They urged that those who had neglected their responsibility should face inquiry, arrests should be made without delay, and the guilty must be punished severely to set a precedent.

