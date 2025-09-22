AASU shuts down ‘Universal Boss Restaurant and Gym’ in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Dhekiajuli unit, on Saturday shut down the ‘Universal Boss Restaurant and Gym’ in Dhekiajuli after finding it open during the statewide mourning over the untimely demise of Assam’s beloved singer, Zubeen Garg.

Acting on specific information, a team led by Shankar Das, Education Secretary of Sonitpur District AASU, Bhagyajyoti Nath, President of AASU Dhekiajuli unit, Bikash Kalita, Acting General Secretary of the unit, and other office-bearers conducted a raid at the business premises.

The AASU leaders observed that while the people of Assam were grief-stricken and participating in obituary programmes for the ‘heartthrob of Assam,’ the restaurant and gym were operating in disregard of public sentiment. The union immediately ordered the closure of the establishment and demanded an explanation from proprietor Saugat Dey.

During the inspection, AASU also pointed out that the signboards and hoardings of the business were displayed exclusively in English. The leaders instructed the proprietor to replace them with the Assamese vernacular language, along with other languages, emphasizing the need to uphold cultural identity in public displays.

Shankar Das further stated that AASU had received several complaints against the proprietor concerning alleged misconduct involving Assamese women and girls on different occasions. He warned Dey against indulging in such activities in the future, cautioning that the union would initiate strong punitive measures if such allegations surfaced again.

