AASU Demands Passenger Train Stoppage at Thakurkuchi Railway Station for Chandrapur Residents

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A demand has been raised for the stoppages of passenger trains at Thakurkuchi railway station to facilitate travel for residents of the greater Chandrapur area on the outskirts of Guwahati, where currently no train halts are available.

Due to the absence of stoppages at Thakurkuchi station, local residents have reportedly been facing significant hardship in accessing long-distance travel services.

In this context, Chandrapur unit of All Assam Students' Union (AASU), along with local residents submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary of Assam, requesting arrangements for the stoppage of two passenger trains - Train No. 15611 (Rangiya-Silchar) and Train No. 15770 (Mariani-Alipurduar) - at Thakurkuchi railway station. The memorandum submission programme was attended by several representatives, including adviser Biprajyoti Malakar, Ramen Thakuria, President Nitul Kalita, general secretary Dwijyoti Lahkar, along with members of the Chandrapur residents' group.

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