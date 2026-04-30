AZARA: Deepor Beel tree felling sparks public outrage amid railway project

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Public anger is rising over large-scale tree felling along the ecologically sensitive fringe of Deepor Beel, where an elevated railway corridor is under construction. Despite protests by local residents, the Forest Department cut 18 trees within two days, triggering environmental concerns.

The felling began on April 24 for a Rs 1,314.40 crore project of the Ministry of Railways to build a 4.70-km double-lane elevated corridor—expected to be the first of its kind in Northeast India—aimed at preventing elephant deaths caused by train collisions. Officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway said around 200 trees will be removed, nearly half of them valuable teak.

Residents protested from the outset, but 10 trees were felled on the first day under security presence, followed by eight more the next day. Pramod Kalita of the Deepor Beel Protection Committee said the group supports the corridor to reduce elephant fatalities but opposes large-scale environmental damage.

He noted that a memorandum was submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change urging minimal felling and scientific transplantation of trees. Though such measures were reportedly advised, Kalita alleged they are not being implemented.

Railway authorities maintain the project will eliminate elephant deaths in the area. The corridor will pass through a key elephant movement zone along the Kamakhya–Jogighopa line. Environmentalists warn that indiscriminate tree loss could harm the wetland’s ecology and biodiversity.

Also Read: Illegal Earth Cutting From Deepor Beel-Linked Wetland Continues Despite Court Orders and Prohibitory Notices