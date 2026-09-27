They are beating me, Maa, I can’t breathe: Nimisha’s last distress call before death; youth detained

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 22-year-old Gauhati University student, Nimisha Thakuria, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay at Garal late Friday night, with her family alleging that she was assaulted shortly before her death.

According to Nimisha's father, her mother received a distress call from her at around 2 am. He said Nimisha was crying and told her mother, "Maa, they are beating me. They are kicking me in my chest. I cannot breathe." He also claimed that two or three voices could be heard in the background before the call was disconnected and her phone was switched off.

The family immediately went to Azara Police Station, where they were informed that a girl had been found and taken to a hospital. Nimisha was initially taken to Garal Primary Health Centre and later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared her brought dead, her father said.

Nimisha, a resident of Dharapur, had left home around 5 pm on Friday, telling her family that she was going out with friends. Her father said she had asked for Rs 2,000 and he gave her the amount, which she needed for petrol and food. She later told the family that she would stay at a friend's hostel if it was too late to return.

According to police, Nimisha had gone to Rudra's Kitchen, a homestay in Garal, with a youth identified as Ashiq Ali, a resident of Garigaon. Police detained Ali and questioned him about their movements and the circumstances preceding her death. Another person, Jayanta Sathi, was also detained for questioning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bolin Deuri said Ali claimed that Nimisha had attempted to hang herself and that the two were in a relationship. However, police said they had not accepted either claim as established.

"We have apprehended the accused, and he is in police custody, and we are questioning him. We can get more information later," Deuri said.

Nimisha's father also claimed that she had injuries on her face, hands and other parts of her body. He demanded a proper investigation and strict action against those responsible for her death.

Police are set to seal the homestay as part of the investigation. Preliminary findings indicated that guests were allegedly allowed to stay there without proper documentation. Police also said Nimisha and Ali had visited the property around five times in a month.

"Everyone at the homestay will be arrested if necessary," Deuri said.

Meanwhile, residents in Dharapur blocked the road on Saturday and demanded justice and strict punishment for those responsible. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nimisha's death is underway.

Also Read: Guwahati: Nimisha Thakuria Found Dead at Homestay, Alleged Boyfriend Detained