AASU Slams Gauhati University’s Rs 2.08-Crore VIP Guest House Plan Amid Financial Crisis

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The president of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Utpal Sarma, has raised concerns over Gauhati University’s decision to spend Rs 2.08 crore on a project that includes a VIP dining hall, kitchen and staff accommodation within the university’s guest house premises.

In a post on X he stated, “I have uploaded the tender notice of Rs 2.08 crore for the construction of the guest house VIP dining room, kitchen, and staff quarters. The contract has already been allotted.

“We also want improved infrastructure at Gauhati University. I would have no objection even if Rs 10 crore were spent to build world-class infrastructure—if there were no shortage of funds for the university’s other academic activities.

“But it is unfortunate that a university struggling with a financial crisis is spending crores of rupees on a guesthouse kitchen and VIP dining hall.

“I am also bringing this matter to the attention of the Education Department, Government of Assam.”

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