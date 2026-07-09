Guwahati Court Sentences POCSO Convict to 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI : A significant conviction has been secured in All Women P.S. Case No. 98/2016, with the court finding accused Partha Pratim Das guilty under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court sentenced the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI), marking the culmination of a diligent and sustained investigation. The case was investigated by Inspector Pallabi Das, whose meticulous approach and dedication played a key role in bringing the offender to justice.

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