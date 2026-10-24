Abandoned Vehicles in Guwahati Force Pedestrians onto Dangerous Roads

Lack of coordination between traffic police and GMC visible

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Abandoned vehicles blocking footpaths and roadside spaces in Guwahati are forcing pedestrians onto busy roads and reducing parking availability, raising concerns over public safety.

At Ganeshguri, a commercial vehicle with flat tyres and accumulated dust has blocked an entire footpath for months, forcing pedestrians, including schoolchildren and elderly residents, to walk alongside moving traffic. Similar obstructions have been reported near the Ganeshguri flyover.

"There is an abandoned commercial vehicle right over the footpath, blocking the entire walking path. People cannot walk on the road," a Ganeshguri resident said.

A Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) official said removing abandoned vehicles did not fall under the corporation's jurisdiction. "This issue is handled by the traffic police. We take care of other civic responsibilities, like cleaning," the official said.

A senior traffic police official said the department tried to identify vehicle owners through registration numbers and contact them. "If we can contact the owner, we instruct them to move their vehicle themselves," the official said. However, the vehicles continue to occupy public spaces, obstructing pedestrian movement and adding to parking pressure in the city.