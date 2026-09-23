ABSU Protests Assamese Script Representation of Bodo in ‘Hamkoshar Parishista’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) staged a protest at Gauhati University, objecting to the use of Assamese script for the Bodo language in Hamkoshar Parishista, a multilingual appendix containing learning resources for indigenous languages of Assam.

During the protest, ABSU members burned a copy of the publication, alleging that Bodo had been represented using the Assamese script instead of the Devanagari script used for the Bodo language.

Addressing the media at Gauhati University, ABSU president Kwrwmdao Wary said the organisation was opposed to what it described as improper representation of the Bodo language in educational resources. The student body pointed out that Bodo was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and was recognised as an Associate Official Language of Assam. It demanded that the Bodo language be represented in its appropriate script in educational and learning materials.

The protest was also attended by members of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Committee of ABSU and the Gauhati University Unit of the organisation. ABSU members maintained that proper representation of the language and its script was essential in resources intended to promote and preserve indigenous languages of Assam. The organisation called for corrective measures to ensure that future educational materials accurately reflected the linguistic identity and script of the Bodo language. The protest at Gauhati University came amid continuing demands from the Bodo community for greater recognition and appropriate representation of the language in academic and public spheres.

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