Ex-Army Chief Dwivedi to Lead ‘Namami Bharatam’ Celebrations in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Former Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM (Retd.), is scheduled to make his first public appearance in the Northeast as the chief guest at the "Namami Bharatam" celebrations in Guwahati on September 25. Organised by Vidya Bharati and Shiksha Samiti Assam at the Shrimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Kalakshetra, the event will mark 150 years of the national song "Vande Mataram".

Organisers said the programme is expected to set world records in the Limca Book of Records and Organise Book of Record for mass recitation and regional participation.

Dr Pawan Tiwari, Organising Secretary, Vidya Bharati Northeast and Assam, said the event would highlight patriotic identity and national unity among the youth of the Northeast. Vidya Bharati Media Coordinator Sailendra Pandey said General Dwivedi's first public engagement in the region had generated interest among political and civic circles.

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