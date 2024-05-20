Assam: Accused flees from custody; apprehended in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An accused individual involved in a money-snatching case managed to escape from the custody of the Hatigaon police station today. The individual identified as Latif Ali reportedly fled under the pretext of needing to use the urinal and was later captured by authorities in Bhetapara.

Earlier in April, a gang of cyber criminals was busted in Guwahati, leading to the arrest of four individuals, the cops informed on Saturday.

The quartet has been accused of cheating people by siphoning off money from their bank accounts.

Their modus operandi involved luring account holders with a hefty profit and then looting them by fraudulently collecting their bank details.

Three of the four scamsters hails from West Bengal. The culprits have been identified as 18-year-old Dipak Singh of Hugli, 45-year-old Rupam Goswami of Paschim Mednipur and 44-year-old Firoz Khan hailing from West Bengal's Bardhaman district and the other fraudster has been identified as 21-year-old Shlok Kumar of Bihar’s Khagaria.

This operation was led by Pranjal Baruah, the ACP of Basistha police station, who said that of late, there have been several cases of cyber financial fraud reported at the police stations falling under the jurisdiction of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

The cop revealed that the police received credible information about the presence of such a gang in the city which had been operating from a rented house in Guwahati's Bhetapara locality.

The ACP added that the cyber criminals were apprehended on Thursday based on the reliable intel which they received.

He further disclosed that the perpetrators admitted the crime they committed during the interrogation process.

Upon interrogating them, the cyber criminals confessed that they were involved in collecting bank account details through various means and misused the accounts to carry out fraudulent transactions, sometimes on the pretext of online gaming and betting apps.

The police confiscated 12 mobile phones, one laptop and several debit cards from their possession.

