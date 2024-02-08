Assam: 16 cyber criminals arrested in Morigaon district

Morigaon: A total of 16 cyber criminals were arrested in a raid at Laharighat and Moirabari areas in Morigaon district on Tuesday night. The 16 cyber criminals were arrested in 22 locations under Laharighat and Moirabari police station in Morigaon district. The arrested cyber criminals were identified as Sirajul Islam, Moklesur Ahmed, Musharraf Ali, Zuber Hussain, Mustafizur Rahman, Sirajul Islam, Ajmal Sheikh, Bulbul Islam, Hussain Ali, Shahrukh Ahmed, Harun Al Rashid, Iqbal Hussain, Nekibur Islam, Hibzur Rahman, Ikramul Haq and Mustafizur Rahman. The arrested criminals are from Bowalguri, Sapkati, Bhelouguri, Dewaguri and Belguri villages under Laharighat and Moirabari areas. Police seized 33 PAN cards, 30 passbooks of various banks, 39 android mobile phones, 107 mobile SIM cards, three laptops, cash of Rs 19,000 and several voter IDs from the suspects. Sirajul Islam is the mastermind of these cyber criminals and he was arrested by Morigaon police on December 12, 2022 for cyber crimes and sent to jail.

Also Read: Assam: Anti-Corruption Sweep Nets Naduar Revenue Circle Lat Mandal for Bribery

Also Watch: