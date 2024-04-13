Guwahati city police arrest three bike thieves in Hatigaon

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati city police have apprehended three notorious bike lifters in Hatigaon. The arrests occurred on Friday, marking a crucial breakthrough in the ongoing battle against criminal activities plaguing the city.

The individuals captured in this operation were identified as Daraj Sangma hailing from Meghalaya, Gomeshwar Basumatary from the Baksa district, and Tinku Das from Chhaygaon in the Kamrup district. According to police reports, these culprits have a long-standing history of involvement in various theft cases throughout the city. Furthermore, they are suspected of playing a key role in the illicit trade of stolen bikes, many of which were smuggled and sold in neighboring Bangladesh.

The investigation uncovered a disturbing pattern where stolen motorcycles were being transported across borders, particularly through Meghalaya's Dawki border, into Bangladesh. This revelation sheds light on the network these criminals have established, implicating them in transnational criminal activities.

The successful apprehension of these individuals underscores the commitment of the city police to combating transnational crime and ensuring the safety and security of residents. With their extensive reach and operational capabilities, these criminals posed a significant threat not only to local communities but also to the integrity of border security.

Presently, the police are engaged in thorough interrogations to extract valuable information that could lead to the dismantling of any remaining elements of this criminal network. This meticulous approach reflects the determination of law enforcement agencies to root out criminal enterprises operating within and across borders.

