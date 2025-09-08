Actress Nandini Kashyap Granted Bail in Guwahati Hit-and-Run Case

Guwahati: Assamese actor Nandini Kashyap, arrested in conection with the Guwahati hit-and-run case that claimed the life of 22 year old Samiul Haque, was granted bail on Monday.

Kashyap, who recently starred in the box office success Rudra, was taken into custody on July 30 after police escalated charges against her to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, a non bailable offence. The move followed Haque’s death days after the July 25 incident in the Dakhingaon area.

Haque, a student of Nalbari Polytechnnic and part time worker with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, was returning home from a late night project when he was struck by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio allegedly driven by Kashyap. CCTV footage and eyewitnesses confirmed the vehicle’s involvement, while videos of Kashyap’s confrontation with GMC workers went viral.

The case highlighted widespread outrage with demands for strict action against the actor. Police had earlier seized her SUV and questioned her, but she was not immediately arrested as the case was initially registered under bailable sections.

The court’s decision to grant bail comes even as Haque’s family and several organisations continue to seek justice in the case.