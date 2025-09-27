AGP demands probe into Zubeen Garg’s death, seeks highest civilian award

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has demanded a probe into the mysterious death of iconic singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg by the country’s highest and most impartial investigating agency. The regional party has also urged the Central Government to confer India’s highest civilian honour on the late artiste, who passed away in Singapore on September 19.

The resolutions were adopted at a party meeting held in Guwahati on Friday, presided over by AGP president Atul Bora. The meeting expressed profound grief over the sudden and shocking demise of the “voice of Assam,” describing Zubeen Garg’s passing as an irreparable loss that has left the people of the state devastated.

The AGP further resolved to press for an impartial investigation into the circumstances of Garg’s death, demanding that the truth be brought to light through the due legal process. The party stated that all those directly or indirectly involved in the incident must face exemplary punishment.

In addition, the meeting appealed to the Centre to posthumously award Zubeen Garg with the highest civilian Award, recognising his unparalleled contributions to music, culture, and society.

The AGP also called upon the Assam Government to take steps to immortalize the memory of the legendary artiste by preserving his vast body of work through scientific methods, ensuring that future generations can cherish his creations.

The party has decided to hold a special condolence meeting in Guwahati on October 3 in honour of Zubeen Garg.

