AIIMS Guwahati and Nalbari Medical College Sign Landmark MoU for Enhanced Medical Services and Collaboration

Guwahati: Minister Jayanta Mallabarua attended the MoU signing event between AIIMS Guwahati and Nalbari Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

Addressing the media at the function, the minister said that it is a matter of great pride that this is the first example of such a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) being signed between AIIMS and a local hospital in the whole of India., He congratulated every resident of Nalbari. He also mentioned that the medical college and hospital has been providing quality treatment to the residents of Nalbari and its surrounding areas since its inception, and the agreement will make it easier to provide quality medical services as well as super specialty services.

The MoU will provide super specialty services through which AIIMS Guwahati will provide neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology, urology, and cardiology services to NMCH and the residents of Nalbari and neighbouring areas as required. Also, through collaborative training and research, the two institutions will engage in collaborative training and research programmes to contribute scientific knowledge for social benefit. In addition, under the advanced surgical services, AIIMS Guwahati will conduct important neurosurgery and uro-surgery at NMCH for serious and non-transferable patients, and the teachers of AIIMS Guwahati will provide medical services to the patients at NMCH as required.

The MoU was signed by AIIMS Guwahati executive director Ashok Puranik and Nalbari Medical College and Hospital Principal and Chief Superintendent Babul Kumar Bezbaruah.

