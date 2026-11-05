AGP steps up poll preparations ahead of Mising, Sonowal Kachari council elections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has stepped up its organisational activities ahead of the Mising Autonomous Council and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections scheduled for November 30.

A meeting of the party's central committee office-bearers was held at the AGP Guwahati City Committee office to review election preparations and discuss ways to strengthen the organisation.

Party members were urged to strengthen their grassroots connections and work collectively for the victory of NDA-backed candidates.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the Tiwa Autonomous Council elections and municipal corporation and municipal board polls, besides the appointment of Booth Level Agents.

It was decided that the party would centrally observe Swahid Diwas on December 10 in the Dimoria Legislative Assembly constituency.

AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta, MPs Phani Bhushan Choudhury and Birendra Prasad Baishya, MLAs, central committee office-bearers and party workers attended the meeting.

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