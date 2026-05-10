Ahmedabad Police Nab Three from Assam in AI-Based Cyber Fraud Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Three alleged cyber criminals from Assam have been arrested by Ahmedabad Police with assistance from the Guwahati Police in connection with a cyber fraud racket operating through artificial intelligence-based methods in Assam and Ahmedabad. The arrested persons have been identified as Kazimuddin Ali, Krishna Prajapati and Rabul Hussain.

According to reports, the accused were allegedly involved in business fraud by changing mobile numbers linked to Aadhaar cards. Investigators said the operation was carried out with the assistance of a gang based in Ahmedabad. Police further stated that the racket had allegedly siphoned off lakhs of rupees over a prolonged period. Several objectionable digital documents were also seized from the accused during the operation.

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