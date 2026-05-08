Guwahati: OLX camera deal turns fraudulent; Two accused arrested by Dispur Police

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police have apprehended two persons in connection with the theft and illegal sale of a high-end camera and accessories allegedly obtained from a seller through an OLX transaction in Guwahati.

According to police sources, on May 6, Bikash Gogoi lodged a written complaint stating that he had posted an advertisement on OLX to sell his Nikon Z6 II camera along with two lenses and other accessories. Subsequently, an individual contacted him over the phone expressing interest in purchasing the equipment.

As per mutual understanding, both parties met near Dwaraka Enclave at Dwarka Nagar under Dispur Police Station. During the meeting, the accused allegedly took the camera bag from the complainant on the pretext of bringing payment from a nearby flat and asked him to wait. However, he allegedly failed to return and fled from the spot with the camera and accessories.

Following the complaint, police initiated an inquiry and traced the alleged accused along with another associate. The apprehended persons have been identified as Abhijit Sarma (35), son of late Hemanta Kumar Sarma and a resident of Odalbakra near Modern High School, and Bicky Singh of Paltan Bazaar Railway Colony.

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