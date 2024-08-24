AHSEC Instructs Institutions to Complete Project Works in 7 Subjects for HS Final Examination 2025

Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has instructed all the institutions under the council to complete project-works in seven subjects for students appearing in the Higher Secondary Final Examination-2025, within December 2024. The seven subjects included are Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Finance, Political Science, Sociology, and Swadesh Adhyayan.

A notification issued by the AHSEC said all the heads of the institutions to complete the task of the project works by December 2024, without failure. The project works will carry 20 marks, while the theory papers will carry 80 marks. The students must pass both the theory examination and project works separately in respect of the subjects having project works.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued for the implementation of project works. The project-based learning aims to involve students in their learning, helping them identify problems and find solutions. According to the SOPs, the students may work individually or in groups, depending on the number of students in a particular subject, the teachers must guide students in selecting and completing projects, field visits may be undertaken as required, projects must be completed in A4 size paper, in the student’s own handwriting, institutions must preserve project reports, which may be submitted to AHSEC if required, the head of the institution must ensure the submission of the project works within the time frame, every guide teacher should have responsibility to ensure the activities of project work to be done by all individual students and should ensure that the deserving students must be awarded at least the required passing marks.

The internal examiners will be appointed to evaluate project works, marks will be entered on a portal, and heads of institutions will submit the final marks, and the students who fail in project work will require a report to be submitted to the Controller of Examination.

Also Read: Executive Engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation Inspected Belortol Waste Plant

Also Watch: