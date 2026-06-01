AIIMS Guwahati Launches Northeast’s First Comprehensive Epilepsy Surgery Services

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant advancement for neurological healthcare in Northeast India, AIIMS Guwahati has launched epilepsy surgery services under its Comprehensive Epilepsy Program, becoming the first and only centre in the region to offer integrated epilepsy evaluation and surgical treatment.

The initiative is expected to bring much-needed relief to patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy, who until now have had to travel to major metropolitan cities outside the Northeast for specialised treatment.

Epilepsy, one of the world’s most common neurological disorders, affects millions of people and remains a major public health concern in India. Despite the availability of effective therapies, a significant treatment gap persists, particularly in the Northeast, where access to advanced epilepsy care has traditionally been limited. Delayed diagnosis, inadequate healthcare infrastructure, social stigma and the lack of specialised services have often prevented patients from receiving timely treatment.

The newly introduced epilepsy surgery services at AIIMS Guwahati aim to address these challenges by providing comprehensive care under one roof. Patients initially undergo evaluation at the institute’s dedicated Epilepsy Clinic by trained neurologists and epilepsy specialists. Those who continue to experience seizures despite appropriate medication undergo Long-Term Video EEG Monitoring, a specialised diagnostic procedure that records brain activity and patient behaviour over extended periods to accurately identify the source of seizures.

In a landmark achievement, the institute recently performed its first successful epilepsy surgery on a patient suffering from drug-refractory temporal lobe epilepsy. The surgery, conducted about a week ago, marks a historic milestone in the region’s healthcare landscape and signals the beginning of advanced epilepsy treatment services in Northeast India.

Medical experts at AIIMS Guwahati stated that epilepsy surgery can significantly reduce or even completely eliminate seizures in carefully selected patients with drug-resistant epilepsy. Successful treatment not only improves health outcomes but also enhances educational opportunities, employment prospects and overall quality of life.

The epilepsy programme follows a multidisciplinary approach involving neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists, neuropsychologists, anaesthesiologists and specialised EEG technologists, ensuring comprehensive patient evaluation and treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Prof. Ashok Puranik emphasised that epilepsy is a treatable condition and urged patients experiencing uncontrolled seizures to seek expert medical consultation without delay. He noted that early identification of drug-resistant epilepsy and timely surgical assessment can substantially improve long-term outcomes.

With the launch of epilepsy surgery services, AIIMS Guwahati hopes to narrow the treatment gap in the Northeast while raising awareness about modern and effective treatment options available to epilepsy patients.

The institute has encouraged patients and healthcare providers across the region to make use of its specialised epilepsy services for comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis and management.

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